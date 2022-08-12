Sara Ali Khan message for her brother on raksha bandhan

Sara Ali Khan is one of the actresses with the most promise in the business.

She has a lot of fans on social media, and she keeps posting pictures of herself to show them off.

In honour of Raksha Bandhan, the actress made an Instagram story for her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Advertisement

Sara Ali Khan is one of the actresses with the most promise in the business. She has been in movies like Kedarnath, Love Aaj Kal, Atrangi Re, and Simmba. She has a lot of fans on social media, and she keeps posting pictures of herself to show them off. Today was no different. In honour of Raksha Bandhan, the actress made an Instagram story for her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Sara Ali Khan and her brother Ibrahim have a beautiful relationship, and she has always been open about how much she loves him. On the happy holiday of Raksha Bandhan, the actress from Atrangi Re went on Instagram to show how much she loves Ibrahim. She showed her brother a picture collage of sweet memories from the past. The story’s headline said, “Happy Raksha Bandhan to the best brother in the whole world. I love you more than you can imagine. I miss you even more today. Happy rakhi Iggy Potter. I’ll break whoever or whatever tries to hurt you, as long as it’s not the phone playing knock-knock jokes.” This cute caption showed how much she cares about her brother and how far she would go to protect him.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan, last seen in Atrangi Re with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar, is working on a film with Vikrant Massey titled Gaslight and an untitled film with Vicky Kaushal. Her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan has assisted Karan Johar on his next directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The film’s shoot has been wrapped and post-production work on the same is going on, as it gears up for a theatrical release next year.

Also Read Sara Ali Khan writes a letter to herself on her birthday Sara Ali Khan writes a birthday note, and we're excited! Love Aaj...