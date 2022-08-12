Sara Ali Khan receives birthday greetings from Ananya Panday

The two actresses have been friends for a long time now.

Ananya Panday wishes Sara Ali Khan on her birthday.

Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan have been administering Bollywood since the new age of stars made their on-screen debut.

The two actress are one of the most pursued star kids in the business today and the couple has been companions for quite a while now.

Sara appeared in 2018 with Kedarnath co-featuring the late Sushant Singh Rajput ahead of the pack and in 2019, Ananya appeared with Karan Johar’s film, Student of the Year 2, with Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria.

Sara Ali Khan praises her 27th birthday celebration today (August twelfth) and she got the best wish from Ananya on her web-based entertainment handle and it says a lot about their companionship.

The Pati Patni Aur Woh entertainer took to her Instagram story and imparted concealed pictures to the Love Aaj Kal entertainer.

“There’s never any in between (or boundaries) with you. Happy birthday my wild child. Here’s to many more adventures, laughter, food and awkward shared looks across rooms. Love ya loads @saraalikhan95,” Ananya subtitled.

In the mean time, Sara wishes herself first on her birthday and shared a photograph of herself inside an exercise center. She expressed,”Happy Birthday Sara. Always love yourself- And when you forget workout for your body, mind and soul”.

The entertainer is seen donning a coat, shorts, and out of control conceals, Sara looked snappy as could be.

On the work front, Sara and Ananya have many fascinating films with regards to their pipeline. The Coolie No 1 will be found in maker Dinesh Vijan and chief Laxman Utekar’s straightaway yet-to-be-named film close by Vicky Kaushal.

Then, she will highlight in Gaslight close by Vikrant Massey. Though Ananya is preparing for the arrival of her much-anticipated film Liger, where she will be sharing screen space with Vijay Deverakonda.

She likewise has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav ready to go.

