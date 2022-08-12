Sara Ali Khan slices birthday cake with her BFF in NYC

sara’s birthday is today, August 12, and she is having a party in New York City.

Sara Ali Khan’s birthday is today, August 12, and she is having a party. The actress is in New York City right now, where she is having a good time with her friends. Now, just a few minutes ago, Sara went to her social media page and showed her fans and followers some pictures from her birthday party. Look at what’s down below.

A while ago, Sara used her Instagram stories to repost a photo that her close friend Kamya Arora had first posted. In the picture, birthday girl Sara and Kamya are sitting next to each other with big smiles on their faces.

The Atrangi Re actress is seen wearing a pretty yellow dress and having her hair down. We can see a lit candle on a cake in front of her. Kamya sent this picture and a sweet birthday note to Sara. “Happy birthday to the brightest light in my life,” it said. You make hard things seem like they can be done, and beautiful things seem even more beautiful.

Love you so much (star emoji).” She also put “Philippe Chow NYC” as a geo-tag on the picture.

Sara wrote, “Thank you, Kamya ji,” in response to the picture.

