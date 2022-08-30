Sara Ali Khan spotted having dinner with cricketer Shubman Gill

Sara Ali Khan seen dining with cricketer Shubman Gill at a Mumbai café.

A fan posted their video on TikTok, and it quickly went viral online.

She has appeared in a number of Bollywood movies, including Simmba and Love Aaj Kal.

It comes as no surprise that a number of prominent Bollywood stars have dated well-known figures in the sporting world. The list is extensive, and every pair on it has big ambitions for their relationship, whether it is Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, Nataa Stankovi Pandya and Hardik Pandya, Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh, or any other.

In the most recent development, cricketer Shubman Gill and well-known Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan were sighted by fans in a café.

On his TikTok profile, a fan posted a video that quickly went popular online. Sara Ali Khan was seen dining out in the video. The video is noteworthy because it shows Sara dining with cricketer Shubman Gill.

The video, shared by TikToker Uzma Merchant (@uxmiholics), showed Sara Ali Khan and Shubman Gill at Bastian, Mumbai, placing an order with a waiter next to their table. Sara was seen in a pink outfit, while Shubman wore a white and green shirt.

Shubman gill date sara ali khan ko kar eha tha aur hum kisi aur hi sara ko lapet rhe the🥲#Shubmangill #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/oEAAXqXgOz — Arun (@ArunTuThikHoGya) August 29, 2022

Fans of both the celebrities were surprised to spot them together. “Kya chakar hai (What is happening),” asked one. “Gill is obsessed with Sara,” wrote another, referring to how Shubman was earlier rumoured to be dating cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar. “From Daughter of a cricketer (Sara Tendulkar) to granddaughter of a cricketer (Sara Ali Khan) #Shubmangill Came a long way,” joked another person.

The rumors that Shubman Gill was dating Sara Tendulkar, the daughter of cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, have been around for a while.

However, recent rumors that Shubman and Junior Tendulkar were divorcing have gained strength. Additionally, this popular video stokes the flames.

Sara Ali Khan is the child of actors Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan. She is also Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi’s granddaughter.

She made her acting debut in the 2017 film Kedarnath and has since appeared in a number of other movies, including Simmba and Love Aaj Kal.

Prior to Karan Johar’s recent confirmation, she was rumored to be dating Kartik Aaryan. In 2018, Sara made an appearance on Koffee With Karan and named Kartik Aaryan as an actor she liked appealing.

According to rumors, the two’s affair began when they were paired together in the movie Love Aaj Kal. The stars, however, parted ways in 2020. They have scarcely ever discussed each other in public since then.

Additionally, Sara Ali Khan’s mother, Amrita Singh, dated famous cricketer Ravi Shastri before deciding to wed Saif Ali Khan, according to historical records. Later, in 2004, Amrita and Saif divorced.

More backstory: Tiger Pataudi, also known as Nawab Pataudi Mansoor Ali Khan, was a former successful Test Cricket captain. Bollywood star Sharmila Tagore bowled him, and the legendary couple romanced in the 1970s. Later, they both made the decision to wed.

The following movie starring Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal is one by Laxman Utek.

Shubman Gill has so far played for Men in Blue in 11 Tests and 9 ODIs. He has won back-to-back Player of the Series honours in ODIs against Zimbabwe and the West Indies.