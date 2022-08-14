Sara Ali Khan summarizes her seven days in America in a video

Recently she celebrated her birthday in New York and shared some behind-the-scenes snaps.

Saif Ali Khan’s little girl Sara Ali Khan is quite possibly of the most famous entertainer of Bollywood right now. The entertainer made her acting presentation on the cinema in 2018 with her film Kedarnath.

With a couple of movies surprisingly as of recently, Sara has effectively set aside a room for herself in the Hollywood of Bollywood. Sara is consistently at the center of attention and she is a remarkable fury via online entertainment too, where she gets fans looks at her life sometimes.

Sara, who was in America as of late, took to her Instagram story, she shared a sneak look of her time in a thrilling video. In it, she gave her fans and devotees a brief look at her good time as she should be visible finishing her cosmetics in her vanity van.

She likewise shared some in the background (BTS) photographs while she finished her photoshoot.

The entertainer, who as of late commended her birthday on August fourteenth was additionally seen cutting her cake. Sara additionally flaunted the environmental elements, yummy food, and parcels all the more likewise highlighted in the video.

On her birthday, Sara Ali Khan got a sweet surprise from fans in New York City as they moved to her melodies. In addition to that, she was likewise highlighted in New York’s popular Times Square as well.

She likewise wrote a sweet note to herself as she ringed on her birthday and inscribed it: “Cheerful Birthday Sara. Continuously love yourself-And when you fail to remember exercise for your body, brain and soul”.

In the interim, on the work front, Karan Johar as of late affirmed that Sara will team up with him for 2 movies. Nonetheless, an authority declaration is yet to be made. Aside from this, Sara will star next in Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-named film with Vicky Kaushal and Gaslight with Vikrant Massey.

