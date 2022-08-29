Sara Ali Khan workout video for Monday inspiration

Sara Ali Khan lost 40 pounds by participating in demanding boot camps, eliminating bad foods from her diet, and exercising tenaciously.

She shared a video of herself performing dumbbell exercises on social media.

Sara Ali Khan is a fitness enthusiast. Recently, she shared a workout video on her Instagram. It will definitely inspire you.

Is it feasible to easily lose weight? In no way! Sara Ali Khan was the one who made it happen.

She frequently appears outside the gym. She frequently posts footage of her at-home workouts on social media.

The celebrity keeps a healthy lifestyle and a fit body by adding yoga, strength training, and cardio into her everyday routine.

The actress from Kedarnath recently shared a video of herself performing dumbbell exercises on social media. She dressed in shorts and a sports bra.

Well, Sara’s dumbbell exercises can be your greatest method of recharging yourself if you’re not yet prepared to face Monday and have a lot of work pending. Practice for 30 minutes, then quickly complete your assignment.

For the uninitiated, Sara Ali Khan, the slim, beautiful, and cheerful actress, was obese as a child, weighing 96 kilogrammes as a teenager, and she had PCOS, also known as polycystic ovarian syndrome or PCOD.

Sara discussed her battle with a hormonal condition that made it difficult for her to lose weight when she and her father, Saif Ali Khan, earlier appeared on Karan Johar’s show Koffee With Karan.

Sara appeared on the Koffee Couch this year alongside actress and friend Janhvi Kapoor. The episode was entertaining and hot.

The stunning Bollywood girls shocked the audience with their incredibly insightful responses, covering everything from how the two became friends to who they wished to date.

Sara’s most recent professional role was in Aanand L. Rai’s Atrangi Re alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

She is now working on two projects with Vicky Kaushal of Laxman Utekar: Gaslight alongside Vikrant Massey, and an unnamed film. In the 2018 movie Kedarnath, Sara made her acting debut alongside the late Sushant Singh Rajput.