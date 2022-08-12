Sara Ali Khan writes a letter to herself on her birthday

Sara Ali Khan writes a birthday note, and we’re excited!

Love Aaj Kal, Atrangi Re, Simmba, and others showcased her talent.

Sara wrote herself a birthday message.

Kedarnath actress uploaded a gym shot on Instagram stories. He wrote, “Sara’s birthday! When you forget, exercise your body, mind, and spirit “less Sara is visiting New York. She posted a picture from Columbia, where she studied, earlier.

Sara travelled to Italy with her mother, actress Amrita Singh, and stylist Tanya Ghavri. She posted pictures from her trip and added a Charles Dickens quote: “And the voices in the waves are always whispering to Florence, in their ceaseless murmuring, of love – of love, eternal and illimitable, not bounded by the confines of this world, or by the end of time, but still ranging beyond the sea, beyond the sky, to the invisible country far away.”

Sara Ali Khan is presently filming Gaslight with Vikrant Massey. Vikrant’s first film with Sara. She’ll also co-star with Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar’s untitled film.

