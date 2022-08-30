Sarah Beeny reveals her breast cancer news.

She admitted that after receiving a diagnosis in a medical consultation room, she experienced “a little bit of a breakdown.”

Sarah Beeny, a TV host and real estate expert, has disclosed that she is undergoing breast cancer treatment.

The 50-year-most old’s well-known work as a host for UK real estate programs, such as Help! Sarah Beeny’s New Life in the Country and My House Is Falling Apart.

She told the newspaper in an interview that she started chemotherapy last week and will have radiotherapy and a mastectomy in the coming months.

With the help of her kids and husband, she chopped off her hair over the weekend, saying, “Graham was trying to cut it neatly, but the boys – well, they’re not going to be famous hairdressers.”

I was somewhat delighted when they stated I reminded them of Cersei Lannister from Game of Thrones, but my hair is now approximately an inch long in some areas and a centimeter long in others.

On Tuesday morning, she shared a photo on Instagram with the caption: “A little pile of not very good condition hair on it’s way to @officiallittleprincesstrust – my trainee hairdressers cut off my hair on Friday night – getting one step ahead after first chemo treatment for breast cancer on Friday – the exclusive club you’d rather not be a member of!”

Beeny said she will keep working and is focused on a new Channel 4 series and book she has scheduled for later this year despite her illness.

“I’m blessed because I live in a family where we all talk,” she continued.

She declared that she would rely on her “inner strength” during treatment. Beeny’s mother, 39, passed away from breast cancer when she was ten.

Regarding her own diagnosis, she said: “The doctor and nurse were both really kind to me, but I felt like ‘You don’t understand. I’ve been waiting to hear those words for forty years. I anticipated hearing them eventually.

Graham Swift, an artist, is the father of Beeny’s four children: Rafferty, Laurie, Billy, and Charlie. The couple wed in 2003.

As part of the Channel 4 series Beeny’s Restoration Nightmare, she started documenting the reconstruction of Rise Hall, a Grade II-listed stately mansion in Rise, East Yorkshire, in 2010.

Rise Hall was renovated by Beeny and Swift to serve as a family residence and a wedding venue, and the building was subsequently sold in 2019.

She announced in March of that year that she was leaving London and moving with Swift and their two sons to a seven-bedroom home in Somerset.

In August 2018, the couple purchased the 220 acres of sheep farm. Beeny later claimed that she had made the decision to stay after thinking about her children’s education.

