Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew to suffer greatly

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, are thinking about purchasing Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, which is partially made up of the Queen Mother’s former home, the original Royal Lodge.

The Queen Mother lived at Royal Lodge as her official residence from the death of King George VI in 1952 until her own passing in 2002, according to The Mirror, which cited the Express UK.

However, Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson are currently residing in the Windsor house; Fergie has apparently purchased a new residence in Mayfair.

“The rumor is they didn’t pay full price for this and they got a wonderful deal because, ‘Hey, help my aunt, she needs a house,'” says royal commentator Rachel Bowie. It’s intriguing because the Cambridges are rumored to be relocating into Royal Lodge.

According to rumors, Fergie and Andrew are currently residing at Royal Lodge, but if they had another residence, would it be possible for them to do so while the Cambridges remained at Royal Lodge? No one knows.

After been deprived of his royal titles and military patronages earlier this year, the Cambridges’ move to Windsor will reportedly deal Prince Andrew yet another significant blow.

