  Sarah Ferguson was the last person Prince Philip wanted to interact with
Sarah Ferguson was the last person Prince Philip wanted to interact with

Sarah Ferguson was the last person Prince Philip wanted to interact with

Sarah Ferguson was the last person Prince Philip wanted to interact with
  According to an insider, Prince Philip struggled to manage seeing his daughter-in-law Sarah Ferguson.
  The Duke of Edinburgh did not like Fergie around him even before she got married to Prince Andrew.
  Richard Mineards said on the podcast that Prince Philip "would never interact with her, would not attend functions with her."
According to an insider, Prince Philip struggled to manage seeing his daughter-in-law Sarah Ferguson.

The Duke of Edinburgh did not like Fergie around him even before she got married to Prince Andrew.

She’s the one person Prince Philip would not associate with, according to royal biographer Jane Dismore on the podcast The Firm: Blood, Lies and Royal Succession.

After the shocking revelation, Richard Mineards said on the podcast that Prince Philip “would never interact with her, would not attend functions with her.”

Author of Royal Fever Cele Otnes described how Philip was furious with Fergie for defrauding Andrew of money, saying, “He was so unhappy with her for embarrassing the family that he practically proclaimed her persona non grata at the Royal Family.”

