Edition: English
Edition: English

Sarah Hyland spotted for first time since her wedding with Wells Adams

Sarah Hyland

  • Sarah Hyland wore a ‘wifey’ cap while out in Los Angeles on Monday.
  • The 31-year-old married Wells Adams just over a week ago.
  • She wed the actor at a winery near Santa Barbara, California, earlier this month.
Sarah Hyland wore a wifey cap when she stepped out in Los Angeles on Monday, displaying her newlywed status.

A little over a week after marrying Wells Adams, the 31-year-old Modern Family alum donned leggings and a ‘wifey’-emblazoned hat as a reference to her new status.

She wore a pair of mules and her long, dark-colored hair protruded from beneath a light-colored cap.

Sarah and Adam, 38, sealed the wedding at Sunstone Winery near Santa Barbara earlier this month.

The actress had previously poked fun at the couple’s three-year engagement in an Instagram post.

Alongside a breathtaking black-and-white image of her in her wedding gown, she wrote, “A train as long as our engagement.”

Also Read

