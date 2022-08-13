Advertisement
2022-08-13
Sarah Khan and Falak Shabbir’s travel diaries goes viral

Sarah Khan and Falak Shabbir’s travel diaries

Pakistani actors Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir are one of the country’s most popular celebrity couples. Through their social media profiles, they often keep their followers updated with their routine activities and personal lives.

The entire country adores Sarah and Falak and their intense love. Alyana Falak, their young child, is now a part of the daily celebrations and shares her gorgeous mother’s joy of receiving flowers. Noor and Ayesha have joined the family for their vacation. Falak posted a video journal of their journey, and the couple is undoubtedly traveling in style.

Have a look at their travel dairies:

On the work front, Sara will next be seen in the upcoming drama serial Wabaal alongside Merub Ali. It seems to be the story of a girl who is “tired of living in poverty” and makes up a life of wealth.

