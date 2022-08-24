Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir hint at second child!

Sarah Khan and Falak Shabbir are the definitions of a couple of goals this time around.

The couple were recently seen on vacation with their adorable daughter Alyana in Paris.

Sarah will be next seen in the upcoming drama serial Wabaal.

The Raqs e Bsimil actress and her husband are setting a very high standard by sharing a lot of beautiful photos and vlogs from France.

After a recent video went viral in which the Rog singer is heard saying “Mein to Teesri laine Ke Liye Bhi Tyar Hun” while Sarah and Alyana shop in a clothing store, the duo was the definition of a couple goals this time around.

Sarah rebuked Falak and reminded him that he had two responsibilities at home after the humorous remark by the Ijazat singer that he had no money. Their video got social media attention and fans have started asking about when the couple is supposed to have their second child.

Falak announced that he is also willing to take on the third task without any reluctance. The Hum Tum actress flushes and chuckles in response.

The news has not been confirmed by the couple.

Sarah Khan got accolades for her work on Raqs-e-Bismil and Laapata. She also appeared in the drama Ramadan series Hum Tum.

It is anticipated that her new drama series Wabaal will air soon. Amin Iqbal is the drama’s director, and Qaisera Hayat is its writer.

