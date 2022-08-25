Advertisement
Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir's cute family vlog goes viral

Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir’s cute family vlog goes viral

Articles
Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir’s cute family vlog goes viral

Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir’s cute family vlog goes viral

  • Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir is one of the popular loved-up couples.
  • Sarah updated her followers with her travel dairies.
  • The couple shared an adorable traveling vlog.
While on vacation with their family in Paris, Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir are entertaining social media followers with gorgeous family snapshots and tearjerking videos of baby Alyana.

The Raqs e Bsimil actress and her husband are undoubtedly setting the bar extremely high by sharing a tonne of lovely photos and vlogs all the way from France.

While on a family vacation in Europe, the Ijazat singer is creating charming vlogs with the Laapata actress and daughter Alyana.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by ApniISP.Com (@apniisp)

Sarah Khan got accolades for her work on Raqs-e-Bismil and Laapata. She also appeared in the drama Ramadan series Hum Tum.

It is anticipated that her new drama series Wabaal will air soon. Amin Iqbal is the drama’s director, and Qaisera Hayat is its writer.

