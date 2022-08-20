Advertisement
Sarah Khan records her daughter’s first word saying ‘Mama’

Articles
Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir’s cute family vlog goes viral

The most adored and admired couple in Showbiz, Sarah Khan and Falak is vacationing in Oslo, Norway, and their endearing photos are going viral on the internet.

Fans adore each picture and can’t stop staring at this stunning couple. The announcement of Falak Shabir and Sarah Khan’s wedding plans came as a complete surprise to their supporters.

The full vlog by Falk Shabir is very entertaining. He makes Noor Zafar Khan the target of some amusing taunts. Their friendship is wonderful. Sarah looks absolutely stunning and real in her vlog. It’s always entertaining to watch them interact in such a sweet way.

Click here to watch the video!

The pair left earlier for their trip to Oslo. On August 14th, Sarah Khan received the pride of performance award in Oslo. Sarah Khan’s sisters Noor Zafar Khan and Ayesha Khan are with them. Falak Shabir is giving us a glimpse inside this idyllic trip, and everyone is awestruck by this magnificent excursion.

