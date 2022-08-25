Sarah Khan roams around with daughter as she enjoys her mom duty

Sarah Khan’s stunning sense of style has always drawn attention to her ultra-chic fashion statements, and this time was no exception.

Sarah is a gifted actress, a devoted wife, and a joyous mother. The actress is a leading figure in Pakistani drama and has a sizable fan base. Sarah regularly updates her followers on photos of her daughter Alyana Falak. People enjoy seeing her family and her infant acting like a mischievous child.

On their official Instagram accounts, Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir are presently sharing their most recent photos taken in Paris with their followers.

The actress recently shared a video on her Instagram handle in which she can be seen roaming around with her daughter while giving us major mother and daughter goals.

Check out here!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrs.Falak (@sarahkhanofficial)

Sarah Khan and Falak Shabbir were recently seen on vacation with their adorable daughter Alyana in Paris.

The Raqs e Bsimil actress and her husband are setting a very high standard by sharing a lot of beautiful photos and vlogs from France.