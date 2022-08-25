Sawan Kumar Tak passes away at 86 due to heart failure

The director, producer, writer, and lyricist of countless Bollywood hits, Sawan Kumar Tak, passed away today.

The director, producer, writer, and lyricist of countless Bollywood hits, Sawan Kumar Tak, passed away today. The death of the business veteran was verified by Kumar’s nephew Navin Kumar Tak to news channels at 4 p.m. today. He experienced heart failure as well as lung-related illnesses. The renowned artist was receiving treatment in the intensive care unit of Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and has been in a severe state for the past few days. His funeral arrangements are awaiting details.

“Gomti Ke Kinare” served as Sawan Kumar feature film directing debut. Meena Kumari and Mumtaz played the leading roles in the 1972 movie. He made the careers of outstanding performers like Sanjeev Kumar and Mehmood Junior, a.k.a. Naeem Sayyed, possible as a filmmaker. ‘Naunihal,’ which he produced on a tight budget, received a Presidential mention at the National Awards. Sanjeev Kumar’s first Bollywood film was “Naunihal.”

Films like “Sanam Bewafa,” “Souten,” and “Sajan Bina Suhagan” featured Sawan Kumar Tak art.