Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sawan Kumar Tak passes away at 86 due to heart failure

Sawan Kumar Tak passes away at 86 due to heart failure

Articles
Advertisement
Sawan Kumar Tak passes away at 86 due to heart failure

Sawan Kumar Tak passes away at 86 due to heart failure

Advertisement
  • The director, producer, writer, and lyricist of countless Bollywood hits, Sawan Kumar Tak, passed away today.
  • The death of the business veteran was verified by Sawan Kumar’s nephew Navin Kumar Tak to news channels at 4 p.m.
  • He experienced heart failure as well as lung-related illnesses.
Advertisement

The director, producer, writer, and lyricist of countless Bollywood hits, Sawan Kumar Tak, passed away today. The death of the business veteran was verified by Kumar’s nephew Navin Kumar Tak to news channels at 4 p.m. today. He experienced heart failure as well as lung-related illnesses. The renowned artist was receiving treatment in the intensive care unit of Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and has been in a severe state for the past few days. His funeral arrangements are awaiting details.

Also Read

Javed Akhtar under fire for his stance on Bulli Bai case
Javed Akhtar under fire for his stance on Bulli Bai case

Javed Akhtar, a well-known Bollywood lyricist, and playwright have been under fire...


“Gomti Ke Kinare” served as Sawan Kumar feature film directing debut. Meena Kumari and Mumtaz played the leading roles in the 1972 movie. He made the careers of outstanding performers like Sanjeev Kumar and Mehmood Junior, a.k.a. Naeem Sayyed, possible as a filmmaker. ‘Naunihal,’ which he produced on a tight budget, received a Presidential mention at the National Awards. Sanjeev Kumar’s first Bollywood film was “Naunihal.”

Also Read

Videos of adorable kids singing Bollywood songs
Videos of adorable kids singing Bollywood songs

It's not necessary to have been born in the 1980s or 1990s...


Films like “Sanam Bewafa,” “Souten,” and “Sajan Bina Suhagan” featured Sawan Kumar Tak art.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story