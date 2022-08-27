Scott Disick is not in the priority list of Kardashians

Scott Disick enjoys ‘tea time’ with Penelope and North West
Scott Disick is seemingly being shoved down a lesser rank after Travis Barker’s addition in the Kardashian family.
The family has ‘excommunicated’ Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend for this decision, replacing him with her new husband.
“Ever since Kourtney got married, he doesn’t spend as much time with that whole group,” an insider tells . “He’s been kind of excommunicated because the priority is Travis.”
“He had to regroup who his relationships are,” they added.
According to a second insider, Disick is still filming for the family’s upcoming Hulu series despite being “far” from them.
Scott and Kourtney had previously had on-again, off-again relationships. The ex-couples are the parents of three children.
