Scott Disick sustains injuries after meeting an accident

Articles
  • Scott Disick reportedly suffered only minor injuries in a single-car collision on Sunday.
  • Scott apparently suffered a minor head injury, but he is anticipated to be OK.
  • Some rumours claim that the reality TV star was hurt in a car accident on Sunday, the same day that their youngest son Reign and ex-girlfriend Kourtney went swimming.
Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend, reportedly suffered only minor injuries in a single-car collision on Sunday.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star allegedly declined medical assistance from paramedics following the mishap near Calabasas on Sunday

Scott apparently suffered a minor head injury, but he is anticipated to be OK.

Some rumours claim that the reality TV star was hurt in a car accident on Sunday, the same day that their youngest son Reign and ex-girlfriend Kourtney went swimming.

Kourtney provided a preview of her Sunday vibes with Reign on Instagram.

She posted adorable pool photos with caption, “Happy Sunday! Kourtney and Reign.”

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker ❤️‍🔥 (@kourtneykardash)

