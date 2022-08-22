Scott Disick sustains injuries after meeting an accident

Scott Disick Parties With Abby Wetherington and Others in Miami
Scott Disick was caught having a day on the water with several...
Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend, reportedly suffered only minor injuries in a single-car collision on Sunday.
The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star allegedly declined medical assistance from paramedics following the mishap near Calabasas on Sunday
Scott apparently suffered a minor head injury, but he is anticipated to be OK.
Some rumours claim that the reality TV star was hurt in a car accident on Sunday, the same day that their youngest son Reign and ex-girlfriend Kourtney went swimming.
Kourtney provided a preview of her Sunday vibes with Reign on Instagram.
She posted adorable pool photos with caption, “Happy Sunday! Kourtney and Reign.”
