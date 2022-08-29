Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Scott Disick will never be “excommunicated” by Kardashian/Jenner clan
Scott Disick will never be “excommunicated” by Kardashian/Jenner clan

Scott Disick will never be “excommunicated” by Kardashian/Jenner clan

Articles
Advertisement
Scott Disick will never be “excommunicated” by Kardashian/Jenner clan

Scott Disick will never be “excommunicated” by Kardashian/Jenner clan

Advertisement
  • Scott Disick will never be “excommunicated” by Kardashian/Jenner clan.
  • Kris responded and said We love him, but it’s not true.
  • Kris said that Scott won’t ever be kicked out of our family.
Advertisement

Scott Disick, the ex-boyfriend of Kourtney Kardashian, has been “excommunicated” by the whole Kardashian/Jenner family was denied by Kris Jenner.

The Kardashians star defended the Flip It Like Disick alum, saying that the rumours that Scott has “distanced” himself from them are “not accurate.”

Scott has supposedly been “excommunicated” by the Kardashians, Kris wrote under a picture shared by Paper Magazine.

“Scott won’t ever be kicked out of our family,” Kris commented in the section for comments. He is a special member of our family and the father of my grandkids.

We love him, but it’s not true, she exclaimed.
Before Kourtney married Travis Barker, a source told that Scott “doesn’t spend as much time with that whole bunch.”

Advertisement

The insider continued, “Travis is the priority, therefore he’s kind of been excommunicated.” He needed to reevaluate his relationships.

Also Read

Scott Disick’s current relationship with Kimberly Stewart has the complete support of Kourtney Kardashian
Scott Disick’s current relationship with Kimberly Stewart has the complete support of Kourtney Kardashian

Scott Disick and Kimberly Stewart's new relationship has  and Kourtney's blessings The...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Ajay Devgn praises Kajol in Salaam Venky; actress responds
Ajay Devgn praises Kajol in Salaam Venky; actress responds
Sadia Faisal shares a message in support of her mom Saba Faisal
Sadia Faisal shares a message in support of her mom Saba Faisal
Shoaib Malik declines to respond to rumours of divorce
Shoaib Malik declines to respond to rumours of divorce
Karan Johar wishes Dharmendra with pics from Rocky aur Rani set
Karan Johar wishes Dharmendra with pics from Rocky aur Rani set
Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi Fans Devastated at Shamsher's Death
Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi Fans Devastated at Shamsher's Death
Dharmendra kickstart his day with puja on his 87th birthday
Dharmendra kickstart his day with puja on his 87th birthday
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story