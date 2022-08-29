Scott Disick will never be “excommunicated” by Kardashian/Jenner clan

Scott Disick will never be “excommunicated” by Kardashian/Jenner clan.

Kris responded and said We love him, but it’s not true.

Kris said that Scott won’t ever be kicked out of our family.

Scott Disick, the ex-boyfriend of Kourtney Kardashian, has been “excommunicated” by the whole Kardashian/Jenner family was denied by Kris Jenner.

The Kardashians star defended the Flip It Like Disick alum, saying that the rumours that Scott has “distanced” himself from them are “not accurate.”

Scott has supposedly been “excommunicated” by the Kardashians, Kris wrote under a picture shared by Paper Magazine.

“Scott won’t ever be kicked out of our family,” Kris commented in the section for comments. He is a special member of our family and the father of my grandkids.

We love him, but it’s not true, she exclaimed.

Before Kourtney married Travis Barker, a source told that Scott “doesn’t spend as much time with that whole bunch.”

The insider continued, “Travis is the priority, therefore he’s kind of been excommunicated.” He needed to reevaluate his relationships.

