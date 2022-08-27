Scott Disick’s current relationship has complete support of Kourtney

Scott Disick and Kimberly Stewart’s new relationship has and Kourtney’s blessings

The Kardashians star believes Stewart and the Flip It Like Disick alum are a wonderful match

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum believes that this is good for Scott because Kimerly knows Scott so well.

Advertisement

Scott Disick and Kimberly Stewart’s new relationship has “her blessings,” and Kourtney Kardashian “absolutely supports” it.

The Kardashians star believes Stewart and the Flip It Like Disick alum are a “wonderful match” and a “very cute” relationship, a source told Hollywood Life.

“Kourtney has known Kimberly for many years and she actually thinks this is a good match for Scott,” the insider told the outlet.

“Kourtney knows how true love can come out of friendships because she is living proof of that. Being friends with Travis gave them such a strong foundation,” the source added.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum “believes that this is good for Scott because she knows Scott so well. She knows that Kimberly is a good person and an excellent mother.”

“Aside from this, Kourtney actually thinks that they look really cute together and complement each other well,” the outlet shared.

Advertisement

Kardashian and Disick started dating in 2006 and dated intermittently until 2015, when they decided to call it quits. Kardashian then wed Travis Barker.

Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, are the three children they share together, and they have enjoyed good co-parenting during these years.

The insider went on say that Kardashian would love nothing more than Disick to “settle down” into a “healthy relationship” and she “totally supports” this.

Disick and Stewart “have her blessing,” the insider said before adding, “she knows that Kimberly will always have his best interest in mind, and she is not in it for money or anything like that.”

“Kourtney is so in love with Travis she wants everyone to experience the kind of love they have. She’s hoping this works out for Scott,” the outlet shared.

Previously, an insider confirmed to Us Weekly that Disick and Stewart have been “dating for few months,” however, things between them are not “serious yet.”

Advertisement

Also Read