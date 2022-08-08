Secret to Meghan Markle’s happiness was revealed

Duchess of Sussex is a practitioner of Vedic meditation, a practice that made her ‘just happier’.

She learned from a man named Light Watkins.

After a year, she realized, I am just happier.

And meditation has much to do with it, she wrote.

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, who is partaking in a blissful existence with her significant other Prince Harry and their children in California, had once uncovered her key to satisfaction.

In a post for her way of life blog The Tig, the previous Suits entertainer had uncovered key to joy.

On her 41st birthday after Meghan’s dear companion Tyler Perry said the Duchess is really cheerful “presently”, the 2015 The Tig post has reemerged.

It unveils that Meghan is a specialist of Vedic reflection, a training that made her ‘simply more joyful’ and that she gained from a man named Light Watkins.

Light Watkins, the Vedic contemplation mentor, and Meghan were presented while eating with a companion in Santa Monica, California.

Afterward, Meghan checked it out before long.

She composed it immediately turned into the “quietude that rocked my world.” After a year, she understood, “I am just happier. And meditation has much to do with it.”

