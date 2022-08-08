Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Secret to Meghan Markle’s happiness was revealed

Secret to Meghan Markle’s happiness was revealed

Articles
Advertisement
Secret to Meghan Markle’s happiness was revealed

Secret to Meghan Markle’s happiness was revealed

Advertisement
  • Duchess of Sussex is a practitioner of Vedic meditation, a practice that made her ‘just happier’.
  • She learned from a man named Light Watkins.
  • After a year, she realized, I am just happier.
  • And meditation has much to do with it, she wrote.
    • Advertisement

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, who is partaking in a blissful existence with her significant other Prince Harry and their children in California, had once uncovered her key to satisfaction.

In a post for her way of life blog The Tig, the previous Suits entertainer had uncovered key to joy.

On her 41st birthday after Meghan’s dear companion Tyler Perry said the Duchess is really cheerful “presently”, the 2015 The Tig post has reemerged.

It unveils that Meghan is a specialist of Vedic reflection, a training that made her ‘simply more joyful’ and that she gained from a man named Light Watkins.

Light Watkins, the Vedic contemplation mentor, and Meghan were presented while eating with a companion in Santa Monica, California.

Advertisement

Afterward, Meghan checked it out before long.

She composed it immediately turned into the “quietude that rocked my world.” After a year, she understood, “I am just happier. And meditation has much to do with it.”

Also Read

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been charged with betrayal
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been charged with betrayal

Kinsey Schofield has warned that Harry and Meghan Markle showed a degree...

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Sanjay Leela Bhansali talks about making a historical film in India
Sanjay Leela Bhansali talks about making a historical film in India
Meghan Markle is expecting her third child
Meghan Markle is expecting her third child
Jongho of the K-pop group Ateez was followed while being broadcast live
Jongho of the K-pop group Ateez was followed while being broadcast live
Plans of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are 'spectacularly backfiring'
Plans of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are 'spectacularly backfiring'
Harry and Meghan Markle are parodied as liberal America
Harry and Meghan Markle are parodied as liberal America "turning against" them
Erin Holland allures PSL fans with stylish outfit
Erin Holland allures PSL fans with stylish outfit
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story