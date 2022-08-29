See pics of Priyanka Chopra hosting a friend in Los Angeles

Priyanka Chopra is one of the top actresses and has become a notable name in Hollywood.

PeeCee has impressed us with her mind-blowing performances in films.

Like The White Tiger, The Sky Is Pink, Baywatch, Mary Kom and many more.

Priyanka Chopra is an entertainer who needn’t bother with a presentation.

She is one of the top entertainers and has turned into a remarkable name in Hollywood after having a productive vocation in Bollywood.

PeeCee has dazzled us with her marvelous exhibitions in films like The White Tiger, The Sky Is Pink, Baywatch, Mary Kom, Agneepath, Isn’t It Romantic, Kaminey, Dostana, Fashion, Krrish, Waqt: The Race Against Time and some more. Priyanka has cut a specialty for herself in Bollywood and Hollywood and furthermore partakes in a gigantic fan following.

The entertainer at present dwells in Los Angeles with her significant other vocalist Nick Jonas. A year subsequent to getting hitched in December 2018, the team purchased an extravagant house in the Encino area of LA.

In the interim, Priyanka as of late facilitated content maker Sarah Shareef at her Los Angeles home, in this way likewise giving a brief look at her enormous home.

Sarah likewise shared pictures from the social gathering on her Instagram handle and inscribed them: “True hospitality consists of giving the best of yourself to your guests. Thankyou @priyankachopra for hosting a wonderful brunch at your home & the trip is all the more memorable because of it.”

In the photographs, the Bajrao Mastani entertainer is seen brandishing an orange shirt with a white nightgown inside. PeeCee matched it with some loose blue denim pants. She decided on a no cosmetics look and added only a sprinkle of naked pink lipstick.

To finish her look, she added a stout gold chain and wore orange slides. Priyanka’s canine Dianna additionally should be visible in the photograph. In the mean time, discussing Priyanka’s parlor, highlighted a colossal composition, and had white feel around.

The photographs likewise show a white photograph edge of Priyanka and Nick on a glass table.

On the work front, Priyanka has many movies ready to go. She will highlight next in Citadel, It’s All Coming Back To Me, and Ending Things. She likewise has a Bollywood film, Jee Le Zaraa.

