See Season 3 opener gets positive reviews on Twitter

See Season 3

  • Viewers are sharing their reactions to the third and final season of See.
  • Fans are excited for the last seven episodes of the season.
  • The series stars Jason Momoa, Sylvia Hoeks, Nesta Cooper, Christian Camargo, Michael Raymond-James, David Hewlett, and more.
After the release of the See Season 3, viewers are sharing their impressions on Twitter. The series, created by Peaky Blinder creator Steven Knight, had high hopes from its first season, and with its third season beginning, fans can’t get enough.

Along with Jason Momoa, the series also stars Sylvia Hoeks as Queen Kane, Hera Hilmar as Maghra Kane, Nesta Cooper as Haniwa, Eden Epstein as Wren, Archie Madekwe as Kofun, Christian Camargo, Tom Mison, Olivia Cheng, Michael Raymond-James, David Hewlett, and Trieste Kelly Dunn.

Official synopsis:  “The stakes have never been higher for Baba Voss (Jason Momoa) and his tribe, as a new form of warfare threatens to destroy the world as they know it.”

According to Twitter, the show is a hit. See Season 3 started with a band has thrilled fans. In the first episode, Yadira Guevara-Bow Prip’s Lion, an ally of Baba Voss, was murdered. Fans are more excited for the last seven episodes of the season. Twitter fans’ reactions are below.

This is how Twitterati reacted to the 1st episode:

Also Read

Jason Momoa teases his ‘Fast X’ Villain as “Quirky and Androgynous”
Jason Momoa teases his ‘Fast X’ Villain as “Quirky and Androgynous”

As a member of Universal's Fast & Furious franchise, Jason Momoa is...

