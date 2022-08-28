Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Seema Sajdeh discusses about her divorce from Sohail Khan

Seema Sajdeh discusses about her divorce from Sohail Khan

Articles
Seema Sajdeh discusses about her divorce from Sohail Khan

Seema Sajdeh discusses about her divorce from Sohail Khan

Advertisement
  • Seema Khan and Sohail Khan divorced earlier this year.
  • The couple met on the set of Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya in 1998.
  • Seema changed her name on social media following divorce.
Advertisement

Seema Khan, a fashion designer and star of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, has spoken up for the first time about her split from her ex-husband Sohail Khan. After 24 years of marriage, she and Sohail decided to part ways and filed for divorce earlier this year. In a recent interview, Seema discussed the topic and described how she was able to consider her life choices.

On the Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya set in 1998, Sohail and Seema had their first encounter. Later on, the pair wed secretly. Nirvaan and Yohan, their two boys, are born to them. They had been residing in separate apartments for a considerable amount of time prior to filing for divorce.

Seema responded to Bollywood Bubble’s question on divorce by saying, “The point is, if I were to wallow and it’s a deep black pit that you can easily slide into. I decide to support the opposition. This is what motivates me, in my opinion. So even for the children, for the family, for my sister or brother. It’s unpleasant to witness your daughter or sister wallowing in self pity. Consequently, you are anxious all the time about that person.

They should be able to tell that I am wholly positive in how I view my life. Any negative I might have let go. I believe I have arrived at the stage where I no longer give a damn. Regarding how she handled her decision, she added, “As long as these people know who I am, this is my family, my parents, my kids, and my siblings.

Seema changed her name on social media following the divorce. She reverted to using her maiden name, Seema Kiran Sajdeh, dropping the ‘Khan’ from her name. In the second season of her Netflix series, she last made an appearance alongside Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari, Seema Sajdeh, and Maheep Kapoor.

Also Read

Sohail Khan and Seema Khan files for divorce
Sohail Khan and Seema Khan files for divorce

Sohail Khan's marriage to Seema Khan has reached a breaking point, as...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Queen's chaplain warns Harry and Meghan of causing 'civil war'
Queen's chaplain warns Harry and Meghan of causing 'civil war'
Netflix footage criticises Meghan Markle for 'often sobbing'
Netflix footage criticises Meghan Markle for 'often sobbing'
Jannat Zubair looks great in black at the airport 
Jannat Zubair looks great in black at the airport 
The best character arc in
The best character arc in "His Dark Materials" belongs to Mrs. Coulter
Netflix trailer mocks Prince Harry's 'American accent'
Netflix trailer mocks Prince Harry's 'American accent'
Shah Rukh Khan looking menacing in Pathaan's new poster
Shah Rukh Khan looking menacing in Pathaan's new poster
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story