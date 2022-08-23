Advertisement
Edition: English
Selena Gomez delight fans with ‘Only Murders’ BTS pics: viral

Articles
  • Selena Gomez shared photos from her Only Murders in the Building set.
  • The actress received her first-ever Emmy nomination for the Hulu series.
  • It will air its season finale on Monday night.
Before the season finale of her popular Only Murders in the Building series, Selena Gomez delighted her millions of fans with photos from the set.

The former Disney employee shared a number of photos on Instagram that also included members of the mystery comedy series’ cast, including Martin Short and Steve Martin.

“On set, there’s no place like home! Only the building finale of killings is present! The hilarious captions were written by Gomez.

I sincerely hope you enjoy it as much as we do! Selena added .

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

On Monday night, Hulu’s popular series, which has been renewed for a third season, will air its season finale.

Gomez received her first-ever nomination for an Emmy in the Outstanding Comedy Series category for the most popular Hulu comedy show.

For their roles in the television show, Short and Martin also garnered nominations; Gomez, however, was not one of them.

