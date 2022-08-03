Advertisement
Selena Gomez spotted enjoying with Italian film producer Andrea Iervolino

Selena Gomez spotted enjoying with Italian film producer Andrea Iervolino

Selena Gomez spotted enjoying with Italian film producer Andrea Iervolino

Credits: Twitter

On Wednesday, Selena Gomez flaunted her beautiful physique while enjoying a beach day with Italian film producer Andrea Iervolino.

The singer sizzled in a black swimsuit as she soaked up the sun with the film producer aboard a luxurious yacht in Italy.

Selena and Iervolino were observed getting close on a yacht vacation in Positano… after their initial connection three years ago.

On a luxurious yacht near Positano, Selena Gomez was spotted embracing an Italian film producer.

During the enjoyable day out, the 30-year-old singer was spotted sunbathing on the yacht’s deck, swimming in the water, and riding an inflatable with her group of friends.

Selena flaunts her beautiful physique as she and an Italian film producer enjoy a beach day.

The actress was observed conversing and goofing off with the Italian producer Andrea as he helped her into the water for a swim while she sat on the side of the boat.

Selena collaborated with the director, 34, on the 2016 film In Dubious Battle. In 2019, she was caught hanging out with him in Italy for his birthday trip, and they were seen together again in 2018.

Selena Gomez once spoke about childhood in spotlight
Selena Gomez once spoke about childhood in spotlight

Selena Gomez turns 30 today. The singer-actress has been in the spotlight...

