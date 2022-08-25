Advertisement
Serena Williams and Meghan Markle refute a British tabloid report

Articles
Serena Williams and Meghan Markle refute a British tabloid report

  • The long-awaited Archetypes podcast by Meghan Markle has finally debuted.
  • Meghan looks at the stereotypes that seek to limit women’s potential.
  • She presents the inspiring tales of women from all generations.
The long-awaited Archetypes podcast by Meghan Markle has finally debuted on Spotify. In this new series, the Duchess of Sussex looks at the stereotypes that seek to limit women’s potential and presents the inspiring tales of women from all generations who overcame stereotypes.

Serena Williams and Meghan discuss ambition, how they both balance motherhood, and her progress in the first episode. Professor Laura Kray from UC Berkeley joined the discussion as well.

According to royal correspondent Omid Scobie, the first episode also disproved tabloid claims that Meghan and Serena are not close friends.

He commented about the podcast in his comment: “Not long ago, a tabloid article claimed that these two weren’t genuinely pals. And asserted that the 1993 tale of Ivory Dish Soap, which is recreated in this episode using old news footage and fresh information, is a lie? Any old garbage will be written by people.”

