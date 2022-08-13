SEVENTEEN gears to perform in an American late night show ‘Jimmy Kimmel live’

The smash song Hot from their fourth album Face the Sun will be played during the band’s performance.

SEVENTEEN gets ready for their debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on American television.

On August 18, the fresh K-Pop sensation will appear on ABC’s late-night programme Jimmy Kimmel Live! On August 12, a statement was released by the program’s official Twitter account.

Later, Jimmy Kimmel will do an interview with the band’s members. After their first visit in 2021, the band’s visit will be their second appearance on the programme. The band previously promoted the album Your Choice single Ready to Love.

After COVID-19, the performance was pre-recorded. The band will make stops in a variety of places during their world tour, including Seattle, Oakland, Los Angeles, Houston, and more.

