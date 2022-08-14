Shah Rukh Khan fans are excited for the upcoming movie Pathaan

SRK has been away from the action for the past couple of years.

Shah Rukh Khan is perhaps of the most adored entertainer in Bollywood. He partakes in a gigantic fan following and fans love to see him on the cinema. Indeed, SRK has been away from the activity for the recent years.

Since his last delivery Zero close by Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, King Khan has had no deliveries. Be that as it may, presently it seems to be Shah Rukh is back and fans can’t try to avoid panicking.

The Dear Zindagi entertainer was as of late found in his second fruitful appearance of the year in Laal Singh Chaddha.

Since fans saw him in the film, they can’t quit discussing the entertainer and it seems to be the sit tight of his fans for Pathaan has become much more troublesome. Perhaps to that end his fans pattern #PathaanFirstDayFirstShow on Twitter.

Netizens pattern #PathaanFirstDayFirstShow

One of the fans stated, “Come any circumstance, We are ready to combat it, TOGETHER. Let Nothing…Nothing spoil your theatrical experience, watching the most special movie @iamsrk #PathaanFirstDayFirstShow.”

A third fan stated, “Pathaan will lift up the Bollywood. Mark this tweet. #PathaanFirstDayFirstShow.”

Yet another fan expressed, “Can hardly hold on to watch the madness unveil.I just watch #ShahRukhKhan films in auditorium on numerous occasions in multiplex and single screen with entire gathering of companions. It’s celebration for us. #PathaanFirstDayFirstShow.”

In the mean time, Shah Rukh Khan was most recently seen in Aanand L Rai’s dream show Zero close by Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. Following a long term break, he is returning back on the cinema with three major movies specifically Pathaan coordinated by Sidharth Anand and co-featuring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, Jawan coordinated by Atlee and co-featuring Nayanthara and Dunki coordinated by Rajkumar Hirani and co-featuring Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu.

His little girl Suhana Khan will before long make her acting presentation in Zoya Akhtar’s next film The Archies, which will likewise deliver in 2023.

