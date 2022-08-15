Advertisement
Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri, Aryan, and AbRam raised the flag at Mannat

Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri, Aryan, and AbRam raised the flag at Mannat

  • Shah Rukh Khan hoists the flag at his Mumbai bungalow Mannat on Sunday.
  • He was joined by his wife Gauri Khan and sons Aryan and Abram.

Shah Rukh Khan hoisted the flag at his Mumbai bungalow Mannat on Sunday. The actor along with his wife Gauri Khan and sons Aryan and Abram.

Sharing a video of him and his family hoisting the flag, SRK wrote: “Teaching the young ones at home the essence and sacrifice of our Freedom Fighters for our country India, will still take a few more sittings. But getting the flag hoisted by the little one made us all FEEL the pride, love and happiness instantly.”

Interior designer Gauri Khan posted a family photo of Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan, and AbRam in front of the flag. Suhana Khan, the couple’s daughter, was not visible in the photo. Gauri wished everyone a “Happy Independence Day” in the caption.

 

Ajay Devgn, Aamir Khan, and Akshay Kumar are just a few of the famous people who took part in the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign.

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan will act alongside Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, and Siddharth Anand in Pathaan.

The movie, which is scheduled for January 2023 release, will mark SRK’s comeback to the big screen following his appearance in Aanand L. Rai’s Zero, which also starred Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.

Additionally, SRK will appear in the Atlee-directed movie Jawan, whose previous Tamil flicks Bigil and Mersal were successes. The core cast also includes Nayanthara.

In addition, the 56-year-old actor will star alongside Taapsee Pannu in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki.

