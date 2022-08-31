Shah Rukh Khan makes a cameo appearance in Brahmastra

Shah Rukh Khan will play the role of ‘Vanar Astra’ in Brahmastra.

The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna.

It is scheduled for release on 9 September 2022.

Shah Rukh Khan is also a part in Brahmastra, this has been discussed throughout recent months. It is perhaps of the most expected film and furthermore stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

Since the trailer of Brahmastra was delivered, it was hypothesized that Shah Rukh Khan will make an appearance in the film and purportedly the Kuch Hota Hai entertainer will assume the part of ‘Vanar Astra.’ Now, it has been at last affirmed that King Khan will be a piece of Brahmastra.

Mouni Roy, who will play a main bad guy as Junoon, the Queen of Darkness in a new visit with Bollywood Hungama, discussed SRK’s appearance and said: “When you are working with Ranbir, Alia, Bachchan sir, Nagarjuna sir, Shah Rukh sir has also played a guest appearance in it.”

Further, she said that her personality in Brahmastra has quite possibly of the most difficult job that she has at any point played. “I came on board as a special appearance to it becoming a lengthier role, to me becoming the antagonist and the main villain in the film,” the Naagin entertainer said.

The film is booked for discharge on 9 September 2022. Aside from Hindi, the film will likewise be delivered in four different dialects – Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Movie producer SS Rajamouli is introducing the film in every one of the four dialects. Chiranjeevi has loaned his voice to the Telugu trailer of Brahmastra.

The film is bankrolled by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, and Starlight Pictures.

The film is expected to act as the primary film in an arranged set of three as its very own component realistic universe called Astraverse. Brahmastra – Part One: Shiva was declared in July 2014 yet was deferred by quite a while and has been recorded in areas including Bulgaria, London, New York, Edinburgh, and Varanasi.

