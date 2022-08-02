Shah Rukh Khan: Paying attention to director Rajkumar Hirani

Photo of Shah Rukh Khan with Rajkumar Kumar Hirani from Budapest goes viral.

Recently, a picture of the duo from Dunki set had gone viral.

Taapsee Pannu will be collaborating with Anurag Kashyap and Vikrant Massey for Dobaaraa.

Shah Rukh Khan gains attention since he reported his series of movies. The energy levels of the fans soar after he declared that he would do a film with Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki.

All things considered, he is right now in London going for itself and a few pictures from the arrangements of his looks have been becoming a web sensation via virtual entertainment.

As of late, an image of SRK and Taapsee Pannu from the roads of London had turned into a web sensation and presently one more image of the pair alongside chief Rajkumar Hirani has surfaced on the web.

A fan page, The_Faizan, shared this image of the Dunki group from Budapest. In the image, we can see Shah Rukh Khan in all-dark clothing. He has an extraordinary look all over as he is by all accounts in a discussion with Rajkumar Hirani. The chief also is taking a gander at SRK and is conversing with him.

In the mean time, on the work front, he will be seen in Pathaan, co-featuring Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham. As of late the primary look of Deepika from the film was delivered.

Aside from this, Khan will next highlight in Atlee’s exceptionally expected film, Jawan. He will work together with the producer interestingly and will likewise impart the screen to Nayanthara.

It will be delivered on June 2, 2023, across five dialects Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada in venues across the globe.

After Manmarziyaan, Taapsee will work together with pro producer Anurag Kashyap once more for Dobaaraa.

The trailer of the film dropped as of late, and it has left the crowd very charmed and eager to watch what can be known as a ‘mind-twisting spine chiller’.

The film is set to deliver on the nineteenth of August, 2022. Taapsee likewise has Blurr ready to go. Coordinated by Ajay Bahl, this loathsomeness spine chiller is the change of another Spanish film Julia’s Eyes.

A new report in Mid-Day proposed that Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, and Harshvardhan Rane’s thick spine chiller, Haseen Dilruba will be back with a spin-off.

