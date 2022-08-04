Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make his comeback with Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki.

He has completed the film’s London schedule and is back in Mumbai.

The Om Shanti Om star was photographed by photographers at an airport earlier this week.

Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan is a household name in the world of Hindi cinema. The Om Shanti Om actor, who was last seen on the silver screen in the 2018 film Zero, co-starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, is all set to make his comeback with Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki.

The actor recently travelled to London to film the movie’s schedule, and a handful of his leaked photos already went viral after he was sighted on the set.

King Khan has now completed the film’s London schedule and is back in Mumbai. The Om Shanti Om star was recently photographed by photographers at an airport.

Also Read Brahmastra Song Deva Deva teaser, track to be out on August 8 Brahimstra - Part One: Shiva will be available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu,...

In a plain white t-shirt and blue jeans, Shah Rukh Khan kept things relaxed and comfortable. To complete his image, he wore a camouflage jacket.

Advertisement

Also Read Kangana Ranaut reacts to ‘Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha’ trending Laal Singh Chaddha is currently trending on social media. Users posting hateful...