Shah Rukh Khan revives scholarship to Indian women researchers

The La Trobe University PhD Scholarship named after Shah Rukh Khan has been revived.

It aims to provide life-changing opportunities for aspiring female researchers from India.

The enrollment for the grant began as of late on August 18 and will go as far as possible till September 23.

The very first grant was reported at the 2019 celebration where SRK was the central visitor and visited the college to send off this program. India’s Gopika Kottantharayil Bhasi from Thrissur in Kerala was granted the lady grant.

The top models for the determination is that the up-and-comer must be a female Indian public who ought to dwell in India and have finished a Masters of Research degree inside the beyond 10 years.

The chose understudy will get a four-year La Trobe University Full-Fee Research Scholarship.

Once more mitu Bhowmick Lange, overseer of the celebration says,”We all know SRK has a big heart and he has proved it yet again. The scholarship is a life-changing opportunity for a female researcher from India. India is filled with talent and spark and all it takes is to ignite that spark. SRK’s association with IFFM goes back a long time, but now, since it’s for a cause, it makes it even more special.”

The declaration of the grant was made in 2019 during the actual occasion of IFFM. However, because of the pandemic and travel limitations, it was put to a stop the year before.

