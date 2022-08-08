Shah Rukh Khan shrugs off as fan holds his hand at airport

Farhan Akhtar wishes birthday greetings to daughter Shakya
Shah Rukh Khan and his boys Aryan Khan, and Abram Khan were walking out of the airport when a fan held on to the actor’s hand while trying to take a selfie.
When a fan attempted to force himself into a selfie with Shah Rukh Khan at the airport on Sunday evening when he was with his sons Aryan and Abram, the actor was clearly offended and incensed.
SRK can be seen in a video that is currently trending on social media shrugging off a man who tries to take a quick photo with him while holding his hand.
The internet was astounded at Aryan’s behaviour and how quickly he acted to save his father.
While he typically takes an effort to enter or leave quietly, his boys walked alongside SRK this time, despite the fact that photographers were snapping pictures of them. A tall man holding on to SRK’s left hand as they exited the airport caught him completely off-guard. He was wearing a stylish black T-shirt.
The actor gave him a furious look, but Aryan intervened and took control of the circumstance. He approached his father, gave him a pat on the back, and soothed him.
