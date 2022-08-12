Advertisement
Shah Rukh Khan to feature as Vanar Astra in 'Brahmastra'

Shah Rukh Khan to feature as Vanar Astra in ‘Brahmastra’

Shah Rukh Khan to feature as Vanar Astra in ‘Brahmastra’

SRK had the most amazing reply for Heartbroken fan

  • SRK appears in a bloody avatar in the most recent images and videos.
  • “Brahmastra Part One: Shiva” also features Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Akkineni Nagarjuna.
  • The movie is scheduled to premiere on September 9, 2022.
Shah Rukh Khan will feature as the Vanar Astra in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s film ‘Brahmastra’.

Shah Rukh Khan appears in a bloody avatar in the most recent images and videos shared on Twitter.

Lord Hanuman’s shape begins to materialise as Khan’s persona soars through the air. Fans were enamoured with Shah Rukh’s character in the movie as soon as the video began to circulate online.

 

The second song from the movie, “Deva Deva,” was recently released online by the creators.

Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir, and other actors are included in the inspirational song. After the adored romance ballad “Kesariya,” it is the second song in the movie.

In addition to Ranbir and Alia, “Brahmastra Part One: Shiva” also prominently features Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Akkineni Nagarjuna. The movie is scheduled to premiere on September 9, 2022.

Additionally, if speculations are to be believed, Deepika Padukone will appear as Parvati in a cameo at the conclusion of the film.

Next Story