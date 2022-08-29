Shah Rukh Khan turned down Don 3? Here is the tea

Shah Rukh had other script offers in addition to the one for Don 3.

The actor has reportedly declined it for the time being, according to a report from a news source.

According to the source, Shah Rukh needs to be very certain about the script before agreeing to star in Don 3.

Shah Rukh Khan, a Bollywood star, is now juggling several projects. He will soon appear in the eagerly awaited films “Jawan,” “Pathan,” and “Dunki.” The superstar is once again carving out time to take on new projects. And read additional scripts as he gets ready to finish shooting these movies.

The actor is rumoured to have become extremely selective in selecting the suitable assignments for his forthcoming appearances following the box office debacle of Zero.

According to the source, Shah Rukh needs to be very certain about the script before agreeing to star in Don 3. Shah Rukh wants to be careful before signing the project. Because the movie is one of the most eagerly awaited sequels. He is simply “not entirely convinced,” not because he didn’t like the screenplay.

Khan would reconsider since Don is one of his most famous roles. He would like to play the role once he is absolutely confident in the script because the box office situation in the industry right now is not particularly healthy.

The source added that Farhan Akhtar has also gone back to the drawing board to make the tweaks that would persuade the superstar to join the project.

After Big B tweeted a picture of a throng outside a theatre following the 1978 debut of his movie Don, rumours were wild for months. Even a picture of him and Shah Rukh was posted online.