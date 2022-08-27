Shah Rukh Khan was asked if he’d be interested in co-starring with Aamir and Salman.

The superstar trio have never appeared on screen together in a film before.

Shah Rukh Khan was asked a few year ago if he’d ever be interested in starring in a film with Aamir Khan and Salman Khan, during a session with fans.

Shah Rukh Khan has frequently collaborated with Salman Khan, but never with Aamir Khan. The three Khans, who are regarded as Hollywood’s superstar trinity, have also never shared a screen in a movie.

Because of this, at movie promotions and events, fans and the media frequently ask them if a movie would ever be made in which the three meet.

A similar incident occurred in 2013 when Shah Rukh Khan was questioned about his collaborations with Aamir and Salman.

A person asked the audience, “Will we ever see Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan together in a film?” Shah Rukh took a sip of water before replying, “Aap afford kar sako toh offer kardo. Beta, chaddi baniyan bikk jaegi teeno ko sign karte karte (If you can afford us, offer us a film. Son, you will go broke signing the three of us).” He was speaking at the Agenda Aaj Tak event.

“A film can be made only when a producer-director offers it. So someone will have to do it. It will be very difficult. Make all three listen to your story, then all three have to like it. But if someone can make such a film, afford us, and can tolerate us (then it can happen). One will answer you 10 minutes later, one of leave before he even arrives, and the third one will say shoot at night, I stay up at night. It will be very difficult.”

While Shah Rukh and Salman collaborated in Karan Arjun, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and Hum Tumhare Hai Sanam, Aamir and Salman worked together on Andaz Apna Apna.

Additionally, they will appear in each other’s future films, Pathaan and Tiger 3. Additionally, they have a long-standing friendship and have appeared in each other’s movies as cameos in the past.