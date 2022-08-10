Advertisement
Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in upcoming film 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in upcoming film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’

Articles
Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in upcoming film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’

Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in upcoming film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’

  • Aamir Khan is promoting his next film, Laal Singh Chaddha.
  • In an interview, he revealed that Shah Rukh Khan will make a cameo appearance.
  • The movie is a Hindi remake of Tom Hanks’ iconic Forrest Gump from 1994.
In preparation for the debut of his labour of love, Laal Singh Chaddha, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is out and about promoting it and sharing information about it.

In his most recent interview, Khan provided further information about the casting decisions, and he also stated that Shah Rukh Khan, the king of Bollywood, makes a cameo appearance.

The PK actor explained why he chose Shah Rukh, saying that the two of them are friends and that he wanted someone to stand in for Elvis in America.

The Dangal actor continued by saying that SRK was chosen by Aamir since he is one of India’s greatest idols. He said, “He was really sweet and he said yes.”

The next movie starring the Taare Zameen Par actor is a Hindi remake of Tom Hanks’ iconic Forrest Gump from 1994. The main roles in the movie are played by Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor. The movie was co-produced by Aamir Khan Productions and was directed by Advait Chandan.

