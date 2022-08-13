Shah Rukh Khan’s film ‘Jawan’ features Vijay Sethupathi in negative role

SRK and Vijay Sethupathi to star opposite each other in Atlee’s Jawan.

Soon, Atlee’s Jawan will show Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay Sethupathi acting together. Fans were already excited to see their favourite actors in the same movie, but the makers made it even more exciting by saying that they would be playing opposite each other. Production says that Vijay Sethupathi is going to play a bad guy in the movie.

On Saturday, the actor’s publicist confirmed the news on Twitter. He wrote, “This is to clarify that #VijaySethupathi sir is doing a negative role only in #ShahRukhKhan sir’s Jawan at this point and that he is not playing a negative role in any other Telugu projects as is being speculated.”

This is to clarify that #VijaySethupathi sir is doing a negative role only in #ShahRukhKhan sir’s Jawan at this point and that he is not playing a negative role in any other Telugu projects as is being speculated.@VijaySethuOffl pic.twitter.com/Dkh2ViQSuy — Yuvraaj (@proyuvraaj) August 13, 2022

When SRK first talked about Jawan, he said it was a “different” kind of movie. During an Instagram live, he told his fans, “Too early to say. There is still a long way to go. There is not much I can tell you about Jawan except the fact that I am having a great time as an actor. And Atlee, the director, is a different kind of film. Everybody has seen his work. He makes outstanding mass-oriented films, again a genre I have never done. So, I wanted to try my hands on it. And I think me and Atlee have good chemistry. I bring in some (to the film), and he brings in some. Whatever we have done of Jawan is thrilling and exciting,” he said.

