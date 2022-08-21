Shaheen Shah Afridi’s exit from Asia Cup angered his fans

Shaheen Shah Afridi experienced a right knee tendon injury while handling during the main Test against Sri Lanka in Galle.

The assertion said that he has been exhorted 4 a month and a half rest by the PCB Medical Advisory Committee and free experts following the most recent sweeps and reports.

Afridi is supposed to get back to cutthroat cricket in October with the New Zealand T20I tri-series, which will be trailed by the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Australia 2022.

PCB Chief Medical Officer, Dr Najeebullah Soomro said: “I have spoken with Shaheen and he is understandably upset with the news, but he is brave young man who has vowed to come back strongly to serve his country and team.”

After knowing of Shaheen’s injuries, the fans are upset. After hearing the news that Shaheen Shah Afridi had been fired due to a knee injury, they are upset but also offer their opinions.

Additionally, they claim that India must celebrate the removal of the hard bowler from the team. Fans are making suggestions.

One said, “With Shaheen Shah Afridi ruled out, just bring back Hassan Ali. There should be no confusion or a second thought about that. Amir is history, he is not the Amir of 2008-2009. Mir Hamza is too inexperienced and I don’t find him any better. Hassan Ali can win matches. #AsiaCup2022”.