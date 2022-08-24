Advertisement
Shahid Kapoor act as Kabir Singh with Kiara Advani in KWK 7

Articles
  • Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor will be gracing the next episode of Karan Johar’s chat show.
  • The actors were seen together for the first time in Kabir Singh.
  • The film, which was an official Hindi remake of Telugu film, did record-breaking business at the box office.
Shahid Kapoor took to his Instagram handle to share a silly video where he is seen pulling off a ‘Kabir Singh’ follow up on the arrangements of ‘Koffee With Karan 7’ with Kiara Advani and leaving you in splits is certain.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

In the video, Kiara is finishing her make-up when Shahid unexpectedly enters in his ‘Kabir Singh’ character and asks the make-up folks, ‘Tune touch kiya usko’. The make-up folks leave her make-up in the center and leave. While Kiara attempts to prevent them from leaving, Shahid pulls her by her arm calling her, ‘Preeti’. Afterward, the two of them are seen blasting into giggling.

Shahid and Kiara will effortlessness the following episode of Karan Johar’s big name visit show.

While Kiara looked stunning in a white strapless bodycon dress, Shahid looked neat in a white and dark suit. Shahid inscribed the amusing video, ‘Simmering it hot… with Kabir and Preeti’.

The entertainers were seen together without precedent for ‘Kabir Singh’ where the crowd adored their onscreen science.

The film, which was an authority Hindi revamp of Telugu film, ‘Arjun Reddy’, recorded breaking business in the cinematic world.

