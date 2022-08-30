Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Shahid Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan enjoy Kunal Rawal’s wedding in full swing
Shahid Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan enjoy Kunal Rawal’s wedding in full swing

Shahid Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan enjoy Kunal Rawal’s wedding in full swing

Articles
Advertisement
Shahid Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan enjoy Kunal Rawal’s wedding in full swing

Shahid Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan at Kunal Rawal’s wedding

Advertisement
  • Kunal Rawal posted some gorgeous images from his wedding to Arpita Mehta.
  • The photographs also included the sharp groomsmen of Kunal Rawal.
  • August 28 was the day Kunal and Arpita got married.
Advertisement

The marriage ceremony between Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta was unquestionably wonderful. For these pertinent reasons, the internet is already flooded with romantic clips from their wedding. There is much about Kunal and Arpita’s wedding celebrations to drool over, starting with the elegant outfits the designer pair chose to wear, the bride’s playful entrance, and the guest list that was full of A-list celebrities.

The stylish groomsmen, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Arjun Kapoor, did everything possible to make the event even more enjoyable.

On Tuesday, Kunal posted adorable images of his baraatis on Instagram, and they will quickly melt your heart. Shahid and Varun can be seen helping Kunal up during the baraat in one of the photos. Another heartwarming clip shows Arjun assisting the groom with preparations for the wedding.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Kunal Rawal (@kunalrawalofficial)

Advertisement

The handsome actors made the finest groomsmen because they were all wearing ivory attire.

Today, Kunal and Arpita also posted the first teaser for their wedding on Instagram. To say that the footage would make your heart swoon would be an understatement.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Kunal Rawal (@kunalrawalofficial)

Advertisement

Several more famous people, in addition to Shahid, Varun, and Arjun, were present at Kunal-wedding Arpita’s ceremony on Sunday in Mumbai. In actuality, a pre-wedding party on August 26 marked the beginning of the wedding antics. Several well-known figures from the film and fashion industries attended the event. Among the few celebrities there were Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Masaba Gupta, Malaika Arora, and Rakul Preet.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Kunal Rawal (@kunalrawalofficial)

Advertisement

Also Read

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora takes pictures with groom Kunal Rawal
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora takes pictures with groom Kunal Rawal

Arjun Kapoor has shared more sneak peeks from Kunal Rawal and Arpita...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Piers Morgan calls 'Harry&Meghan' worse than Keeping Up With the Kardashians'
Piers Morgan calls 'Harry&Meghan' worse than Keeping Up With the Kardashians'
Prince Harry become servant for Meghan Markle
Prince Harry become servant for Meghan Markle
Prince Harry, Meghan asked to address “unbearable scrutiny” at palace
Prince Harry, Meghan asked to address “unbearable scrutiny” at palace
King Charles to sacrifice Prince Harry to protect Prince William
King Charles to sacrifice Prince Harry to protect Prince William
UK police press charges on man for 'egging' King Charles
UK police press charges on man for 'egging' King Charles
'Nothing left' for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in US
'Nothing left' for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in US
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story