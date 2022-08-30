Kunal Rawal posted some gorgeous images from his wedding to Arpita Mehta.

The photographs also included the sharp groomsmen of Kunal Rawal.

August 28 was the day Kunal and Arpita got married.

The marriage ceremony between Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta was unquestionably wonderful. For these pertinent reasons, the internet is already flooded with romantic clips from their wedding. There is much about Kunal and Arpita’s wedding celebrations to drool over, starting with the elegant outfits the designer pair chose to wear, the bride’s playful entrance, and the guest list that was full of A-list celebrities.

The stylish groomsmen, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Arjun Kapoor, did everything possible to make the event even more enjoyable.

On Tuesday, Kunal posted adorable images of his baraatis on Instagram, and they will quickly melt your heart. Shahid and Varun can be seen helping Kunal up during the baraat in one of the photos. Another heartwarming clip shows Arjun assisting the groom with preparations for the wedding.

The handsome actors made the finest groomsmen because they were all wearing ivory attire.

Today, Kunal and Arpita also posted the first teaser for their wedding on Instagram. To say that the footage would make your heart swoon would be an understatement.

Several more famous people, in addition to Shahid, Varun, and Arjun, were present at Kunal-wedding Arpita’s ceremony on Sunday in Mumbai. In actuality, a pre-wedding party on August 26 marked the beginning of the wedding antics. Several well-known figures from the film and fashion industries attended the event. Among the few celebrities there were Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Masaba Gupta, Malaika Arora, and Rakul Preet.

