Shahid Kapoor asks ‘Mujhse shaadi karogi’ to his wife Mira

Shahid Kapoor uploaded a photo of himself and wife Mira Rajput on Instagram.

The couple were spotted together at Kunal Rawal’s wedding.

He captioned the picture, “Mujhse shaadi karogi @mira.kapoor.”

Advertisement

Shahid Kapoor uploaded a photo of himself and his wife Mira Rajput wearing matching white outfits during Kunal Rawal’s wedding on Instagram. They appeared to be gorgeous.

We have faith in soulmates because of the love tale of Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput. Many hearts were broken when the couple wed in a private ceremony in 2015, but the union was more than a fairytale.

The pair never stops giving us big couple goals, and the ShaMira fans can’t get enough of them.

Also Read Amitabh Bachchan on quarantine period ‘Cleaning your bath and toilet, wiping the floor’ Amitabh Bachchan tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time. He has...

Earlier today, the Jersey actor took to Instagram and shared a beautiful picture of him posing for the camera along with his wife Mira at fashion designer Kunal Rawal’s wedding. Dropping the picture, he wrote, “Mujhse shaadi karogi @mira.kapoor.” To which, Mira replied by sharing a picture of her and wrote, “I think my husband clicks the best pictures.” So adorbs, isn’t it?

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

The duo looked stunning in the picture, with Mira sporting a white saree with ruffles and a blouse with mirror work. She opted for light makeup with a touch of lipstick, kept her nicely combed hair open, and accessorised with a maangtika and a necklace.

Advertisement

Shahid, on the other hand, wore a white kurta combo with brown shoes and looked as dapper as ever.

Also Read Bipasha Basu says she and Karan Singh Grover are hoping for baby girl Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover expecting their first child together. The...

Soon after he posted the picture, the fans flooded their comment section and showered immense love on them. One of the fans wrote, “Rab Ne Bada Di Jodi,” while another fan commented, “Oh myy.. Newlywed couple lg rahe ho.” However, others were all hearts as Shahid sent them into a frenzy after dropping the picture.

Shahid and Mira, however, went to the parents’ 40th wedding anniversary a few weeks ago. They danced the night away with their family and close friends, celebrating eternal love.

The pair then had fun with their family members while celebrating the birthday of their daughter Misha.

Speaking of the actor’s career, Mrunal Thakur and Shahid Kapoor were last spotted together in Jersey. He will next be seen in Bloody Daddy and Farzi.