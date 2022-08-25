Advertisement
Shahid Kapoor brings out his inner Kabir Singh

  • Since his Koffee With Karan 7 episode with Kiara Advani aired, Shahid Kapoor has been getting all the attention.
  • Well, Shahid posted a new picture of himself posing on his bike on Instagram today.
  • The actor is sitting on his bike and looks back at the camera to pose.
Since his Koffee With Karan 7 episode with Kiara Advani aired, Shahid Kapoor has been getting all the attention. Fans are crazy about what the actor and his co-star in Kabir Singh said about their personal and professional lives. Well, Shahid posted a new picture of himself posing on his bike on Instagram today.

In the picture, we can see that Shahid Kapoor is wearing a black t-shirt with his jeans. He is posing on his white sports bike while carrying a black leather sling bag and wearing a stylish helmet over his face. The actor is sitting on his bike and looks back at the camera to pose. He wrote “Scramblin’ around” next to this picture when he shared it.

Ranbir Kapoor

When it comes to his work, Shahid Kapoor was last seen with Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in Gowtam Tinnanuri’s Jersey. He will next be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s action comedy. It will be the first time the Kabir Singh actor has worked with the director. Also, Shahid Kapoor will soon make his OTT debut in the upcoming film Farzi by Raj and DK. Pinkvilla recently said that Shahid Kapoor and Dinesh Vijan are going to work together on a unique love story that will film this year. We also told our readers that Kriti Sanon will play the lead female role and that the movie will be filmed in Mumbai, Delhi, and Europe.

