Shahid Kapoor brought home a Ducati bike for over $12,000

Shahid Kapoor recently purchased the Ducati Scrambler Ducati Desert Sled.

The actor shared the first look of his bike on Instagram.

He will be next seen in the film Bloody Daddy and make his OTT debut with Prime Video’s series Farzi.

Shahid Kapoor is an enthusiastic bicycle darling, who has now added another one to his assortment. He as of late bought the Scrambler Ducati Desert Sled in the shade shining blue and shared the main look on Instagram.

In the image, Shahid wore a dark T-crap and denim pants as he brandished a cap and biker gloves. He paused dramatically on his new haggles fans to a more intensive look. Sharing the image, he expressed, “Scramblin’ around.”

Responding to the image, a fan expressed, “May I join you on back seat?”

A fan also wrote, “Love,” while many others dropped red heart emojis in the comments section. Someone else commented, “Enjoy. Drive safe.”

As indicated by bikewale.com, Shahid’s stylish bicycle came at a weighty cost of around ₹12 lakh. With added charges, it can go up to ₹14 lakh in India.

An image of the entertainer with his bicycle at the display area has likewise surfaced on the web.

This is Shahid’s second bicycle from the brand as he previously claimed the Ducati Scrambler 1100 Special.

Prior, he had shared a video of himself zooming off on his bicycle and expressed, “Going to be riding to work a lot more often. See if you can spot me around the city?”

Channeling his adoration for the wheels, he went on a bicycle outing in May this year across Europe with Ishaan Khatter, Kunal Kemmu and others.

Shahid will be next found in the film, Bloody Daddy. Promoted to be an activity spine chiller, it will be the authority Hindi change of the French film Nuit Blanche.

Other than this, he will likewise be making his OTT debut with Prime Video’s series Farzi. Coordinated by Raj and DK, the series additionally has Vijay Sethupathi and Raashii Khanna.

