Shahid Kapoor on his marriage with Mira Rajput

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani appeared on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan.

They talked about their movies, relationships, and more.

Kiara and Karan praised Mira for bringing stability into Shahid’s life.

Shahid Kapoor will next be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s next, which is expected to release directly on digital.

One of the most admired performers in the Indian film industry is Shahid Kapoor. He has been working in the film business for approximately two decades. With her most recent theatrical productions, JugJugg Jeeyo and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kiara Advani, a renowned A-list actress, is enjoying great success.

The biggest success of 2019, Kabir Singh, starred Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani as Kabir and Preeti, respectively. The two had a scorching chemistry on-screen, and the same is true of their relationship off-screen.

Since it went live earlier today, the couple graced Karan Johar’s contentious gossip programme Koffee With Karan, which has already generated attention online.

The three talked about a wide range of topics, including their movies, relationships, and more. Shahid’s wife has established a following on Instagram, and Shahid Johar was asked by Karan Johar if he had given her the kind of support she had wished for. Shahid stated that he would like to think that he did before going into great detail regarding their union.

He said, “When we got married, I was 34 and she was 20. So I had to approach it very differently. She needed to be cared for, with kid gloves. She had left everything in her life and had come to Bombay. I was very established in my space and films in general and this world of films can be very intimidating and judgemental. Sometimes, I used to feel like I know too much and I think I can tell her what to do and how to be. But I used to sometimes do it from a place of wanting to protect her. This is because I had been in that place myself. I was this kid from Lokhandwala, who at 21, did well and didn’t know how to be.”

Following Shahid’s response, Kiara and Karan both praised Mira for bringing stability into Shahid’s life.

On the appropriate OTT platform, you may watch the Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani-starring Koffee With Karan episode online. Shahid Kapoor will be featured in Ali Abbas Zafar’s upcoming action movie, which will have a digital debut.

He will also appear in the Farzi television series by Raj and DK, which also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Raashi Khanna. In Ram Charan’s upcoming movie starring S, Govinda Naam Mera, Kiara Advani will appear.

Kartik Aaryan, Shankar, and Satya Prem Ki Katha. After Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Karan Johar will start working on his action movie.