Shahid Kapoor talks about recent Bollywood flops

On Karan Johar’s conversation show, Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor were the most recent guests.

When discussing the recent failures in Bollywood, Karan commented, “This entire year, we have not had a good run barring Kiara, Alia and Kartik.”

Shahid Kapoor also discussed the failure of “Jersey” at the box office. After repeated delays, the sports drama was finally shown in theatres.

Advertisement

On Karan Johar’s conversation show, Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor were the most recent guests. When discussing the recent failures in Bollywood, Karan commented, “This entire year, we have not had a good run barring Kiara, Alia and Kartik. Everyone else has met with a film that hasn’t met to expectations. Sometimes you do things and they are for a larger reason.”

Also Read Shahid Kapoor reveals on Koffee with Karan 7 why he married Mira Rajput He mentioned how tough he always found it to find someone who...

Also Read Kiara Advani reveals she bitched-slapped Shahid Kapoor in Kabir Singh. Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's new Koffee With Karan episode has been...

Shahid responded by saying, “We can make plans, all we want. Just go out there, do good work, do as many movies as you can, make many choices because life will change, the circumstances will change, the audience’s mood will change, and you never know which one’s going to land and which one is not. Kiara’s timing for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was great. People were in a mood of something light and fun and entertaining and her film came out and people loved it.”

Shahid Kapoor also discussed the failure of “Jersey” at the box office. After repeated delays, the sports drama was finally shown in theatres. “Unfortunately, we released in April, which was not a great month for us. There was a certain mood and a certain type of cinema which the audience was watching, and we had shifted our dates multiple times by the time we released. But you are still optimistic and hopeful thinking that things will get sorted but it didn’t work out like that. And I feel that maybe we didn’t do the right thing onto the film. Maybe the film needed to be protected,” expressed the actor.