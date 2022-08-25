Shahid Kapoor talks about recent Bollywood flops

Shahid Kapoor reveals on Koffee with Karan 7 why he married Mira Rajput
He mentioned how tough he always found it to find someone who...
On Karan Johar’s conversation show, Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor were the most recent guests. When discussing the recent failures in Bollywood, Karan commented, “This entire year, we have not had a good run barring Kiara, Alia and Kartik. Everyone else has met with a film that hasn’t met to expectations. Sometimes you do things and they are for a larger reason.”
Shahid Kapoor also discussed the failure of “Jersey” at the box office. After repeated delays, the sports drama was finally shown in theatres. “Unfortunately, we released in April, which was not a great month for us. There was a certain mood and a certain type of cinema which the audience was watching, and we had shifted our dates multiple times by the time we released. But you are still optimistic and hopeful thinking that things will get sorted but it didn’t work out like that. And I feel that maybe we didn’t do the right thing onto the film. Maybe the film needed to be protected,” expressed the actor.
