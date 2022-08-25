Shahid Kapoor is a popular Indian actor.

Shahid Kapoor is a popular Indian actor. He’s been in movies for 19 years. Kiara Advani is an A-list actress with recent hits Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and JugJugg Jeeyo. Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani captured many hearts in Kabir Singh. On-screen and offline, they had amazing chemistry. The couple appeared on Karan Johar’s infamous gossip programme Koffee With Karan, which aired today.

The three talked movies, relationships, and more. Karan Johar congratulated Shahid’s wife for her Instagram success and asked whether he supported her as she wished. Shahid responded he hoped so and discussed their marriage. stated “We married at 34 and 20. I needed a new strategy. She required babying. She abandoned everything for Bombay. I was well-known in my field and in movies, which can be scary and judgmental. Sometimes I felt like I knew too much and could tell her what to do. I did it occasionally to protect her. I’d been there before. At 21, I performed well but didn’t know who I was.” Kiara and Karan praised Mira after Shahid’s response for bringing him stability.

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani’s Koffee With Karan episode is available on OTT. Shahid Kapoor’s next film is Ali Abbas Zafar’s digital action flick. He’ll also be in Farzi with Raashi Khanna and Vijay Sethupathi. Kiara Advani will be in Ram Charan’s next alongside S. Shankar and Satya Prem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan. Karan Johar will start his action film after Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

